NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

