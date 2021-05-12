Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELDN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.