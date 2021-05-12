Enservco (ENSV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

