Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

