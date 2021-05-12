S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.68.

SANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.