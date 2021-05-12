Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRNT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CRNT opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

