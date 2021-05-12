Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

