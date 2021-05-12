Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to “Outperform”

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

