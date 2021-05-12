Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.09

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.09 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 136,312 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £64.72 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.64.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

