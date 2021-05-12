Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
