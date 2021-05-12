Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

