Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to “Market Perform”

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $196.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

NYSE BA opened at $228.88 on Monday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

