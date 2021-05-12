Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

