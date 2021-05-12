Morgan Stanley Boosts The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

CC stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The Chemours has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

