Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $100.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -411.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

