PDC Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

