William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

The Middleby stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

