Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of RVLV opened at $50.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

