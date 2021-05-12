Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $190.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.