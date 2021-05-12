Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

