Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.
Shares of CAS opened at C$13.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
