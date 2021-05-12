MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

