Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

