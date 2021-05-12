Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

