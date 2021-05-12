Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Fathom has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

