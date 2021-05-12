Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOGO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

