Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $554.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

AWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

