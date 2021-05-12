PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Head-To-Head Review

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36% Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51%

This table compares PHX Minerals and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.12 -$23.95 million $0.05 54.80 Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.57 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.61

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Vista Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

