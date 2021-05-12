Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SNMSF opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

