Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cricut (CRCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) recently:

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRCT opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Get Cricut Inc alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.