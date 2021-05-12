Raymond James Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $83.77 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

