Bank of America Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $31.83 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

