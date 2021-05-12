AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $129.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

