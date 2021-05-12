Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Issued By Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.