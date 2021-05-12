Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for AAON, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AAON in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

