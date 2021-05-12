DA Davidson Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

BLDR opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

