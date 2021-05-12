Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.86. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

