Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $15.32. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 85,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.