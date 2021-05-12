PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 115,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

