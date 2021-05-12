Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,241.62

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,241.62 ($29.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,346 ($30.65). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($29.92), with a volume of 736,079 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,320.89 ($30.32).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm has a market cap of £18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,382.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,241.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.