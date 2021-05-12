Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.18

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.18 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 331.60 ($4.33). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 310.80 ($4.06), with a volume of 976,440 shares.

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

