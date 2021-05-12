Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.38

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.38 ($14.56) and traded as high as €12.67 ($14.91). Engie shares last traded at €12.65 ($14.88), with a volume of 3,881,149 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.38.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

