BMO Capital Markets Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $285.84 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $176.06 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

