Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Buy”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,461,372 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

