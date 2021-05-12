Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Buy”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
NYSE USPH opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67.
In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,461,372 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
