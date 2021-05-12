Morgan Stanley Increases The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $91.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,220 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

