Wells Fargo & Company Increases Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $77.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

