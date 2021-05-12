Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $833.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
