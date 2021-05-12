Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $833.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.