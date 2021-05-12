SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Head-To-Head Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93% Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55%

30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SandRidge Energy and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 5 12 0 2.71

Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.61 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 1.02 $1.65 billion $0.28 27.57

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

