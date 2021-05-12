People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $472.40 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

