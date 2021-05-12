ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ANIP stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

