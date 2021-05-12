UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 194.32 ($2.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.57. The stock has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.