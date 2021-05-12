Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

